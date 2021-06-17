Naomi Osaka pulls out of Wimbledon - but vows to return for Tokyo Olympics

Naomi Osaka will not play at Wimbledon - but the world number two confirmed she will take part in the Tokyo Olympics.
"Naomi won’t be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans," her agent said in a statement to US media outlets.
Osaka pulled out of the recent French Open after she controversially opted out of media duties before the event.
It was hoped by tournament organisers that reigning Australian and US Open champion Osaka would appear at the All-England Club.
Tournament director Jamie Baker said earlier this week: “I had the conversation with her team. It’s absolutely clear that we’re here, we’re completely open for any discussions when they want to have that.
“Hopefully it goes without saying that we want the best players competing here no matter what.
“We treat every single player with a tremendous amount of care. That’s one of the main reasons for me and my role.
“We’ve been building those relationships so there’s a constant, ongoing dialogue and we will just continue to behave in this way.”