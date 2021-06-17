Sam Bennett cleared for Tour de France

Last year's green jersey winner Sam Bennett was today given the all-clear
Sam Bennett cleared for Tour de France

Sam Bennett of Ireland, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates on the podium after the twenty-first and last stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 122 kilometers (75.8 miles), from Mantes-la-Jolie to Paris, France, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Thu, 17 Jun, 2021 - 14:28
Brian Canty

Irish cycling fans can breathe a huge sigh of relief after last year's green jersey winner Sam Bennett was today given the all-clear to ride the Tour de France after health checks conducted by his team

The Deceuninck–QuickStep sprinter has not been officially named in the team for the race which starts a week on Saturday — but the likelihood is that he will be confirmed in the coming days.

Bennett suffered a knee injury the week before last and his team boss, Patrick Lefevere, said he was very concerned the Irishman may not be able to ride the Tour this year.

He also speculated that Mark Cavendish could be given an improved contract to improve his deal to cover his participation in the Tour in the event Bennett was unable to ride.

However, after a period of rest in recent days, Bennett appears to have come good and he should be on the start line in Brest on Saturday June 26th.

Dan Martin’s place at this year’s Tour has also been confirmed.

The Irishman will be on the start line for the Israel Start-Up Nation team, led by Michael Woods and alspo featuring Chris Froome.

