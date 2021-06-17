No Wimbledon or Olympics for Rafa Nadal - 'The goal is to prolong my career' 

No Wimbledon or Olympics for Rafa Nadal - 'The goal is to prolong my career' 

File photo dated 12-07-2019 of Rafael Nadal during his match against Roger Federer on day eleven of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Issue date: Thursday June 17, 2021. PA Photo. Rafael Nadal has announced he will not participate at Wimbledon or the Olympic Games this year. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Thu, 17 Jun, 2021 - 13:02

Rafael Nadal has announced he will not be playing at Wimbledon or the Olympic Games this summer.

The 35-year-old, who won the last of his two titles at the All England Club in 2010, revealed the news on his Twitter feed.

He wrote: "Hi all, I have decided not to participate at this year's Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"It's never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss it with my team I understand that it is the right decision."

Nadal has always found the transition from clay to grass tough on his body and, with only two weeks between the French Open and Wimbledon this year, there is less time to adjust.

The Spaniard continued: "The goal is to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy, that is to compete at the highest level and keep fighting for those professional and personal goals at the maximum level of competition.

"The fact that there has only been two weeks between RG and Wimbledon, didn't make it easier on my body to recuperate after the always demanding clay court season.

"They have been two months of great effort and the decision I take is focused looking at the mid and long term."

Nadal is a double Olympic champion having won gold in singles in Beijing in 2008 and in doubles with Marc Lopez in Rio in 2016, when he also carried Spain's flag in the opening ceremony.

"Sport prevention of any kind of excess in my body is a very important factor at this stage of my career in order to try to keep fighting for the highest level of competition and titles," continued Nadal.

"I want to send a special message to my fans around the world, to those in the United Kingdom and Japan in particular.

"The Olympic Games always meant a lot and they were always a priority as a Sports person, I found the spirit that every sports person in the world wants to live. I personally had the chance to live three of them and had the honour to be the flag bearer for my country."

More in this section

Nhat Nguyen 31/3/2020 Badminton: Nhat Nguyen looking for 'best ever performance' as spot at Olympics confirmed
Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets - Game Five Durant’s historic 49-point triple-double helps Nets to playoff lead over Bucks
North-West Warriors reel in Munster Reds in high-scoring day at the Mardyke North-West Warriors reel in Munster Reds in high-scoring day at the Mardyke
#tennis
Jessica Barr 16/6/2021

Jessie Barr: No doubting Thomas' ability to perform in Tokyo

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up