North-West Warriors reel in Munster Reds in high-scoring day at the Mardyke

The Warriors will be pleased with the run chase, after being set 290 to win — achieving the target with 17 balls to spare.
William Porterfield of North West Warriors plays a bowl from Matt Ford of Munster Reds during the Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial Cup 2021 match at The Mardyke. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Tue, 15 Jun, 2021 - 20:19

An outstanding batting performance from William Porterfield led the North West Warriors to victory over Munster Reds at The Mardyke as almost 600 runs were scored in the Inter-Provincial Cup clash.

Former Ireland captian Porterfield took a few overs to find his touch before playing a near-faultless innings of 110 from 123 balls. He hit 14 fours and two sixes as he led from the front and guided the Warriors to what ended up a comfortable victory.

Graham Kennedy hit 52 not out from 48 balls, with contributions all the way down the batting order. The Reds toiled hard, but some below average fielding at times let the pressure off at key points.

The win was brought up in style with a nonchalant six flicked by William McClintock off his pads.

Earlier in the day the Reds looked to have the upper hand after half-centuries to Murray Commins, captain Tyrone Kane and Matt Ford —and a rapid-fire 49 from Fionn Hand.

Reds’ captain Kane — who had played second-fiddle to Commins during a 78-run stand for the fourth wicket — took up the mantle and began to hit out. Bringing up his half-century from 58 balls, Kane smashed five sixes in his 78, before holing out at deep square leg looking for a sixth maximum. Kane’s innings came from 68 balls and the momentum he gave his side flowed through to Ford and Hand. The pair put on an unbroken 64-run stand from just 32 deliveries.

The home side’s 289-6 from 50 set up an intriguing run chase. But the Reds did not do themselves justice in the field and the experience and power of the Warriors proved the ultimate difference.

The final Cup match of the competition will be the rescheduled Northern Knights v Munster Reds fixture.

Minister and Athletics Ireland bid to get schoolkids going the extra mile

