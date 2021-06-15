Minister and Athletics Ireland bid to get schoolkids going the extra mile

Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, last week returned to the schoolyard at St Brigid's NS in Castleknock where he used to play as a boy and joined in a day of special celebration of the school's participation in The Daily Mile - an initiative promoted by Athletics Ireland.

"It was wonderful to take part in The Daily Mile with the pupils at my old primary school and my visit prompted many warm memories of my time there," Mr Chambers said.