Minister and Athletics Ireland bid to get schoolkids going the extra mile

Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers TD with 6th class pupils from his former school St. Brigid's National School at the Daily Mile launch at St. Brigid's National School, Beechpark Lawn, Castleknock in Dublin. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Tue, 15 Jun, 2021 - 15:40
Frank Greally

Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, last week returned to the schoolyard at St Brigid's NS in Castleknock where he used to play as a boy and joined in a day of special celebration of the school's participation in The Daily Mile - an initiative promoted by Athletics Ireland.

"It was wonderful to take part in The Daily Mile with the pupils at my old primary school and my visit prompted many warm memories of my time there," Mr Chambers said.

"From speaking with teachers and pupils at the school, It's clear to see that The Daily Mile continues to be a great success story.

"The data emerging on likely future health trends and obesity levels among our young is potentially very worrying, so initiatives like The Daily Mile that encourage children to get out exercising in the fresh air are hugely important and deserve to be supported.

"The government has set a target for overall participation in sport of at least 60% of the population by 2027 and programmes like The Daily Mile, in which children can walk or run in an enjoyable atmosphere with their friends, will play a huge role in meeting that target.

“The mental health benefits of The Daily Mile are also important and it is fantastic that so many teachers and parents report much-improved wellbeing among children who participate in this great initiative, led by Athletics Ireland.

"I want to congratulate all the teachers, parents and pupils in St Brigid's and in all schools making The Daily Mile part of their school day."

The Daily Mile initiative was founded by Elaine Wyllie, a schoolteacher in Scotland, in 2012. There are now well over 1,000 Irish primary schools signed up to The Daily Mile and that number is growing every week during the school year.

