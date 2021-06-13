Sam Bennett to make Tour de France call this week as injury puts his place in doubt

The Irishman was forced out of the Belgium Tour last week because of a niggling knee injury and is in a race against time to be fit for the sport's showpiece event.
Ireland's Sam Bennett

Sun, 13 Jun, 2021 - 21:30
Brian Canty

Sam Bennett has emerged as a doubt to defend his green jersey at this year’s Tour de France which gets underway in Brest on Saturday week.

Compounding matters is the fact his teammate and fellow fastman Mark Cavendish looks to be in superb shape as he took the final stage of the aforementioned Belgium Tour yesterday. Team manager Patrick Lefevre said he will know in the coming days if the Irishman is fit to be on the start-line or not.

Meanwhile, Irish national road and time-trial champion Ben Healy claimed a marvellous solo win on Saturday’s final stage of the Baby Giro, an event that has helped develop many of the world’s best riders. Healy was in flying form during the 10-day event, going close to stage victory on several occasions as well as threatening to take the race lead.

Elsewhere, Eddie Dunbar enjoyed a magnificent Tour de Suisse as he won the young rider’s classification jersey as well as helping his Ineos Grenadiers teammate Richard Carapaz win the race overall.

Dunbar was fourth on Sunday's final stage which was enough to see him finish 12th overall — the best result of his career.

