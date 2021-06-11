Royal Cork crew deemed winners of Dun Laoghaire to Dingle Race

With six boats still at sea on Friday evening, Denis and Anna-Marie Murphy's Nieulargo was being toasted as the winner of the Dun Laoghaire to Dingle Race after close to two days at sea.

While Conor Doyle’s Freya from Kinsale Yacht Club won line honours shortly after dawn on Friday, the IRC corrected time overall win went to the Royal Cork YC crew that placed sixth on the water.

However, with time correction the biggest boat in the fleet eventually scored fifth overall out of the starting fleet of 38 boats.

Nieulargo also won Division 1 as well as the Mixed Crew event.

The Murphy's had looked like strong contenders for most of the 280-nautical mile course though result belied how close the contest was by the finish.

Seeking a hat-trick of overall race wins, Paul O’Higgins on Rockabill VI ended second overall for the edition of the race, denied this year by just 55 seconds on corrected time after failing to find an extra gear until the second day at sea.

While Doyle received extra time allowance for rescuing a kite-surfer on Wednesday afternoon, organisers also hit several boats with time-penalties.

Strict rules regarding the Vessel Separation Scheme off the Tuskar Rock were breached by Artful Dodger, Conquestador, Searcher, Springer, Tsunami who each received a 20 per cent addition to their finishing-time.

The race is a qualifier for the legendary Rolex Fastnet Race that is due to be sailed in August this year.

A change in the course for that event to finish in Cherbourg instead of the traditional Plymouth venue has allowed organisers to increase the fleet size to 500 boats.

However, a question-mark remains over how entries who have been based or landed in the UK can come ashore in France if current Covid restrictions in the new finishing country are still in place by August.