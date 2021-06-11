Experienced Irish Sevens selection chase Olympic spot 

The Irish men's sevens squad chase Olympic qualification at the World Rugby Sevens Repechage in Monaco next week.

Billy Dardis will once again captain Ireland, who are one of 10 men's teams vying to secure the last place at the Tokyo Games.

Ireland wouldn't lack for experience: 12 players having featured on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series previously for Ireland, while uncapped duo Gavin Mullin and Ulster winger Aaron Sexton complete the panel.

Harry McNulty, who has played 48 World Series matches, has returned to the squad and features alongside last season's World Series top try-scorer Jordan Conroy in a selection that also includes Foster Horan, Ian Fitzpatrick and Terry Kennedy.

Ireland will kick off their campaign at the Stade Louis II against Zimbabwe (8.50am Irish time) on Saturday, 19 June, before facing Mexico (11.12am) and Tonga (2.24pm) in further Pool A games that day.

Ireland will conclude the Pool stages on Sunday, 20 June against Samoa (12.17pm), with the top two teams from each Pool progressing through to the semi-finals. The final, with a ticket to Tokyo on the line, will take place at 6.07pm (Irish time) on Sunday, 20 June.

IRELAND MEN'S SEVENS SQUAD: Jack Kelly (Dublin University), Harry McNulty (LA Giltinis), Foster Horan (Lansdowne), Ian Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne), Adam Leavy (Lansdowne), Billy Dardis (Terenure College), Sean Cribbin (Suttonians), Hugo Lennox (Skerries), Gavin Mullin (UCD), Terry Kennedy (St Mary's College), Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers), Aaron Sexton (Malone/Ulster), Mark Roche (Lansdowne), Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College).