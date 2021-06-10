Ireland must overcome disappointment to book Hockey World Cup ticket

Ireland’s women need to bounce back quickly from Wednesday’s draw with Spain as they go in search of the last remaining World Cup ticket on offer from this week’s EuroHockey Championship in Amsterdam.

Ireland missed out on a semi-final berth on Wednesday on “goals scored”, having tied with Spain on both points and goal difference. The Green Army will meet England Friday morning (10.30am Irish time, live on RTÉ Player) before taking on Italy on Saturday (3.30pm, Irish time).