Australian swimmer quits Olympic trials, claiming "misogynistic perverts" in the sport

A decorated Australian swimmer has withdrawn from next week's national Olympic trials, citing "misogynistic perverts" in the sport.

Madeline Groves (26) - who won silver medals in the 200 metres butterfly and 4x100m medley at the 2016 Rio Games - had previously raised concerns on social media about a man who stared at her in her swimsuit and made her feel uncomfortable.

In a social media post on Wednesday explaining her decision to withdraw, Groves said: "Let this be a lesson to all misogynistic perverts... and their boot lickers... You can no longer exploit young women and girls, body shame or medically gaslight them and then expect them to represent you so you can earn your annual bonus.

"Time's UP."

Groves is not quitting the sport and is still planning on racing in competitions later in the year.

Swimming Australia said it takes sexual misconduct allegations seriously. They said that they reached out to Groves following her tweet last year but that the swimmer declined to provide further information.

"Swimming Australia reached out to Maddie in December 2020 to enquire about a tweet sent by her that referenced potential abuse by someone connected with swimming. Maddie declined to provide further information, nor do we have any previous complaints on record from Maddie. All allegations concerning child abuse or sexual misconduct are taken seriously by Swimming Australia. We consider the welfare, safety and wellbeing of children and young people as paramount, and we have a duty to make inquiries to uphold the standards of our sport."