Alexander Zverev reaches semi-finals with win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Alexander Zverev cruised into the semi-finals of the French Open for the first time with a 6-4 6-1 6-1 win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
Germany’s Alexander Zverev impressed again at Roland Garros. Picture: Thibault Camus/AP 

Tue, 08 Jun, 2021 - 21:44

Alexander Zverev cruised into the semi-finals of the French Open for the first time with a 6-4 6-1 6-1 win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

After a tense opening set in which both players struggled to hold serve – and the 22-year-old Spaniard had thrown his racket into the ground which bounced up and was caught by a spectator – world number six Zverev stepped up a gear.

Another double break in the third set saw Zverev move 4-1 ahead before Davidovich Fokina failed to hold again as the German took his place in the last four, completing a comfortable victory in one hour and 38 minutes.

Zverev will go on to face the winner of Tuesday night’s late match between world number two Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Speaking after his win on Court Philippe-Chatrier, broadcast on ITV 4, Zverev said: “After the first set, I think my baseline game improved a lot, and I dominated the points much more.

“In the beginning I did not play that well, I think I can play better hopefully.

“He is someone who has improved a lot and is coming up the rankings very quickly – it was his first quarter-final at a Grand Slam and I am pretty sure it will not be his last.”

