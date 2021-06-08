Alexander Zverev reaches semi-finals with win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Alexander Zverev cruised into the semi-finals of the French Open for the first time with a 6-4 6-1 6-1 win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

After a tense opening set in which both players struggled to hold serve – and the 22-year-old Spaniard had thrown his racket into the ground which bounced up and was caught by a spectator – world number six Zverev stepped up a gear.