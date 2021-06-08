'Hard work and dedication pays off' for Kellie Harrington

There were more tears from Kellie Harrington as she received her gold medal at the European Olympic qualifiers as well as the dawning realisation that she may be the one the rest have to watch out for in Tokyo next month.

The 31-year-old Dubliner booked her Olympics place on Saturday but has gone from strength to strength since, winning her semi-final against Turkey’s Esra Yildiz in Monday and outboxing Great Britain’s much-vaunted 20-year-old Caroline Dubois in Tuesday’s final.

At the weekend she was overcome by booking her place at Tokyo and she cried again on the top of the podium, although the Covid protocols meant that she hung the medal over her own neck after being presented with it on a tray.

In Tokyo, she will try to win the lightweight gold medal that Katie Taylor won in London in 2012. She will be among the favourites.

“On Saturday, it was an awful sense of relief, today it's a great sense of an achievement,” Harrington said. “To win a gold medal, to become a European champion in qualifying, it’s probably one of the hardest Europeans that you could ever win a gold medal in and it’s just amazing.

“It’s one of the highest points in my career. I became world champion in 2018. Before 2016 I don’t think I ever won an international fight and I've been boxing 17 years. It just shows that hard work and dedication pays off eventually, but you've got to keep on trying no matter how long it takes, and you have to believe in yourself and surround yourself with people who also believe in you. I'm just on cloud nine.”

Ireland's Kellie Harrington celebrates winning a gold medal. Picture: INPHO/Dave Winter

The bout with Dubois, the younger sister of world-ranked heavyweight Daniel Dubois, had been an important test. There has been plenty of hype around the 20-year-old Londoner, not just because of her surname, but her fast hands that have already taken her to a gold medal at the Youth Olympics and Youth World Championships.

But Harrington showed her that there was no substitute for experience, as her decision to switch to southpaw seemed to baffle the Great Britain boxer from the moment Harrington landed with a long, looping left midway through the first round.

Dubois was the one leading off, throwing clusters of punches, but Harrington picked her shots brilliantly. When Dubois missed, Harrington landed, as the Ireland boxer stayed compact and was never rushed.

One judge was taken by Dubois’s work, but there only looked like one winner and Harrington took a 4-1 split decision, with two judges giving her every round.

There was to be no gold medal for Michaela Walsh, though, as she lost a unanimous decision to Irma Testa, of Italy, in the featherweight final.

The difference was size. Testa, who boxed at Rio 2016 as a lightweight, towered over Walsh, a former flyweight, and exploited her advantage keeping Walsh on the end of her jab and straight right for most of the first two rounds.

Walsh did better in the last, landing a big right and then throwing some heavy punches from range, but Testa was never likely to engage and give her much of an opening.

Ireland return home having booked seven places for the Tokyo Games, which start in only 44 days and impressive return.

Reaching the final means there is every chance that Walsh could be seeded in Tokyo. Harrington certainly will be, which should make navigating to the medal stages more straightforward.