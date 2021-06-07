Fina investigating error as Swim Ireland challenge Olympic U-turn

Swimming's governing body Fina are investigating how an Olympics invitation for an Irish relay team was issued in error over the weekend.

Swim Ireland chiefs have vowed to challenge the spectacular U-turn which has left Ireland's 4x100 Medley Relay team shellshocked.

On Saturday, it was announced that two Irish men's relay teams had qualified for the Olympic Games as wildcard picks: The 4x200m freestyle team of Jack McMillan, Jordan Sloan, Finn McGeever, and Gerry Quinn along with the 4x100m medley team of McMillan, Shane Ryan, Darragh Greene, and Brendan Hyland.

However, Fina then contacted Swim Ireland on Sunday to say that the invitation to the 4x100 Medley team had been rescinded as it had been issued in error. The invitation to the 4x200 Freestyle team is unaffected.

However, in a statement issued to swimswam.com last night, Fina officials in Switzerland stated that they are “looking into the matter internally.”

According to sources the issue arose due to the failure of Fina to have included times set by Greek teams in their 400m medley relay and their 400m mixed medley relays at their Acropolis meet last month.

The Greek time was .01 seconds faster than that set by Ireland and sealed their place at the Tokyo Games while Switzerland lost out in the 400 mixed medley event having, like Ireland, being informed at the weekend that they had qualified.

Swim Ireland said last night that they are “extremely disappointed that Fina have told us that the invitation was issued in error, particularly given the impact on the affected athletes."

"Our intention is to challenge the decision and we are currently exploring all options in this regard. The invitation for Ireland to compete in the Men’s 4x200m Freestyle relay is unaffected. The Tokyo Olympic Games will be the first time since 1972 that Ireland has competed in a swimming relay and the first time ever that an Irish male relay team will compete."

This latest news comes against a backdrop of uncertainty over whether or not Irish divers Tanya Watson and Oliver Dingley have qualified for the games.

In an ordinary Olympic cycle, the top 18 — the divers who make the semi-final — in an Olympic event at the Fina Diving World Cup gain automatic qualification.

Ireland’s Tanya Watson finished 16th and Oliver Dingley finished 15th when competing at the Fina Diving World Cup in Japan in early May.

However international chiefs then changed the goalposts on qualification, exercising a clause in their documentation that says ‘up to 18’, rather than guaranteeing the top 18.

Swim Ireland National Performance Director for Swimming and Diving, Jon Rudd told RTÉ that they are now operating a wait and see policy on the matter pertaining to Dingley and Watson.

“It’s a frustration and irritation more than something where Fina or the IOC have done anything wrong. We are in a situation where more divers have attended the qualification events than have attended before simply because of the pandemic.

“We’ve ended up in a situation where more divers have theoretically qualified for the games than are permitted to attend if Fina were simply to take every semi-finalist from the World Cup, as they have done in all other Olympic cycles. And so they are exercising a clause in their documentation that says ‘up to 18’, rather than guaranteeing the 18.

“We now need to wait until June 21 to see how that affects our divers, as do the rest of the world. They are both fine and both preparing for an Olympic Games because that’s all you can do — work on the basis that they will get a letter of invitation.

“Whether there’s grounds for appeal is still a matter for us to consider, because ultimately I’m not sure who we would appeal to and on what grounds. Fina’s hands are tied with how many divers can go to the Olympic Games, it’s not their decision, and we have to work on the basis that they will come to that quota of divers in the fairest and most equitable way possible.”