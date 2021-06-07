Swim Ireland to appeal after Olympic invite rescinded

FINA, the sport’s global body, have taken back an invitation to Ireland's men’s 4x100m Medley Relay team
The Irish men's 4x100m medey relay: Darragh Greene, Shane Ryan, Brendan Hyland and Jack McMillan (in water) placed seventh at the European Championships, Budapest, May 2021. Their Irish record time 7:34.62 secured Olympic qualification. Picture: Swim Ireland.

Mon, 07 Jun, 2021 - 15:06
Brendan O'Brien

Swim Ireland intends to challenge a decision by FINA, the sport’s global body, to rescind an invitation to their men’s 4x100m Medley Relay team for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Irish body received notification on Sunday to the effect that the invitation made to the team just the day before, and which had already been accepted by Swim Ireland, had been forwarded in error.

It is a huge blow to the sport here as it prepared to send relay squads to the Games for the first time since 1972 and, in particular, to the athletes concerned who have had to endure a roller coaster of emotions in such a short space of time.

The 4x100m Medley Relay team that qualified consisted of Shane Ryan, Darragh Greene, Brendan Hyland and Jack McMillan.

Ryan and Greene will still compete in individual events in Tokyo, while McMillan is also a member of the 4z200m Freestyle relay whose invitation to travel to Japan is not affected by this dramatic change of events.

However, this was the one ticket that Hyland had booked.

Swim Ireland is “exploring all options” as it pursues its challenge.

Sixteen countries take part in each swimming relay at the Games. The fastest 12 in the 2019 World Championships heats were granted automatic places with the remaining four filled based on performance at certain meets up to the end of last month.

