Hockey: Ireland have 'an awful lot of positives to take' despite Dutch drubbing

Hannah McLoughlin says that while there is no way to be satisfied with a 4-0 loss, there was enough in the Irish performance against the Netherlands to carry into their vital EuroHockey Championships group game against Scotland (Monday, 11.30am, RTÉ2).

“We’re 18 extremely competitive people so none of us will walk away being 100% happy with that scoreline,” the defender said as her side looks to get back in the frame for a semi-final spot. “After the initial emotions go away and we look back, there’s an awful lot of positives to take. Couple that with working on a few things that we didn’t do quite how we wanted, I think it will be a really exciting tournament for us.”

For McLoughlin, a graduate of Avoca and Loreto hockey clubs, Saturday’s tie was a first appearance in a senior international tournament and the latest step in a meteoric rise to prominence after a starring performance in the Irish Senior Cup pushed her claims.

“As cliché as it sounds, it’s been surreal; it’s the only word for it,” she said. “I don’t want this experience to pass me by. I am with an amazing group of friends, doing what I love, and all 18 of us have worked extremely hard and all deserve to be here.

The atmosphere was unbelievable. I have never played in front of a crowd that big and a home tournament for the Dutch — you have to hit the ground running!

From meeting the world standard bearers, they now meet the world number 22 who are the lowest rated of the eight teams in Amsterdam this week. Though that rating can be false as the Scots can only pick up a miniscule amount of ranking points in Olympic cycles as the minor party in Great Britain’s Olympic line-up.

It means little can be drawn from the Green Army’s 4-1 and 5-1 victories over the Scots in Belfast last month. Three GB players, Charlotte Watson, Sarah Robertson, and Amy Costello, are back in the fold, as is goalkeeper Amy Gibson who plies her trade professionally in Germany.

The Scots opening game brought a 4-1 defeat to an impressive Spanish outfit.

For Ireland, the good news is Lizzie Holden did not sustain a concussion from the ball that hit her head in the game against the Dutch, and she should be available.

“Scotland is definitely a game to target three points and we are confident we can come out of it,” McLoughlin said. “If we look back on the Dutch game, take the things we did really well and tweak the others we didn’t do to the best of our ability, we will get those three points and another three against Spain.”