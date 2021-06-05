Cork's Niamh McCarthy takes gold after Michael McKillop's silver at Para Athletics Euros

Niamh McCarthy brought the curtain down on a brilliant week for Irish Para Athletics at the European Championships as she claimed a second gold medal for Team Ireland in Bydgoszcz in Poland.

McCarthy went into the final of the F41 Discus event as the defending champion and outright favourite to defend her crown and she did not disappoint.

Despite a long wait for a major championship McCarthy was able to produce a season’s best throw of 30:03m to win the gold medal in emphatic fashion.

She showed some rustiness with her earlier efforts recording only a 10.45m throw with her first effort but on her second throw she reached, 27:96m, a throw that would have secured the gold for McCarthy. However, the best was yet to come as the Cork star threw her season’s best” on her third effort and secure the win.

Speaking after the event, McCarthy said: “It’s a good starting base I suppose really. My competition is quite intense internationally so there weren’t too many behind me and I know in Tokyo there will be but I know what I’m doing right now is working quite well so I just need to keep at it.”

McCarthy’s was the second podium of the day for Team Ireland following a silver medal performance by Michael McKillop.

Team Ireland will return home with four medals in total thanks to McCarthy and McKillop along with gold won earlier this week by Greta Streimikyte and bronze from Mary Fitzgerald.

It had been a frustrating time with injury for McKillop but he returned to the podium thanks to an excellent run in the 1500m T37/38 Final.

McKillop had shown some encouraging form in the City of Lisburn event last weekend and was able to reproduce that to take silver in Bydgoszcz.

It took a European Record from Redouane Hennouni Bouzidi to keep the Irish Paralympic legend from winning a gold medal.

David Leavy also competed in the same race and finished in a very encouraging time of 4:26:01 to take seventh.

Speaking after the race McKillop said: “I felt alright, I went out there to win like I usually do. I got beaten by the better guy on the day, he took it out and went hard, I just couldn’t bridge the gap back to him after a lap so fair play to him, I’ve got to take it on the chin and get my head down really for Tokyo.”

David Leavy said: “I felt good, I went with the pack trying to run a good race. Just got three quarters of the way through the race and struggled. Good progress and a seasons best, a good point to work from, hopefully just improve, get better, get the head down and some better races to come.”