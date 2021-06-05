End of the Tokyo dream for Irish fighters Bates and Afanasev

There was disappointment today in Paris for Dublin fighter George Bates, who lost out on a split decision in his Olympic qualifier with Javid Chalabiyev from Azerbaijan.
With a seat on the plane to Tokyo at stake, Bates lost the lightweight contest on a 3-2 verdict with the judges on a score of 29-28, 27-30, 30-27, 29-8, 28-29.
🥊 RESULT 🥊— IABA (@IABABOXING) June 5, 2021
Not to be for George Bates in the opening bout of Day 2
A hard fought performance from the Dubliner who left nothing behind but he doesn't get the nod from the judges in a 3-2 split decision v 🇦🇿#IABA #TeamIreland #RoadToTokyo pic.twitter.com/yeeGV5uAge
Kirill Afanasev has also lost his bout, going down to a unanimous decision at the hands of Spaniard Enmanuel Reyes Pla.
There are five more Irish fighters in action today — Aoife O’Rourke, Kellie Harrington, and Emmett Brennan can all qualify for Tokyo with a victory today, while Gytis Lisinskas is two fights away.
Brendan Irvine also fights Gabriel Escobar of Spain but Irvine has already qualified for Tokyo.