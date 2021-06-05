End of the Tokyo dream for Irish fighters Bates and Afanasev

There are seven Irish boxers in Olympic qualifier action today.
European Boxing Road To Tokyo Qualifier, Le Grand Dome, Villebon-sur-Yvette, Paris, France 5/6/2021

Sat, 05 Jun, 2021 - 15:03
Cian Locke

There was disappointment today in Paris for Dublin fighter George Bates, who lost out on a split decision in his Olympic qualifier with Javid Chalabiyev from Azerbaijan.

With a seat on the plane to Tokyo at stake, Bates lost the lightweight contest on a 3-2 verdict with the judges on a score of 29-28, 27-30, 30-27, 29-8, 28-29.

Kirill Afanasev has also lost his bout, going down to a unanimous decision at the hands of Spaniard Enmanuel Reyes Pla.

There are five more Irish fighters in action today — Aoife O’Rourke, Kellie Harrington, and Emmett Brennan can all qualify for Tokyo with a victory today, while Gytis Lisinskas is two fights away.

Brendan Irvine also fights Gabriel Escobar of Spain but Irvine has already qualified for Tokyo.

 

