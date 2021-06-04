Serena Williams gathering momentum at French Open

Serena Williams laid down a marker in what is becoming a wide open women’s French Open with a straight-sets victory over fellow American Danielle Collins.

Williams arrived having won just one match on clay in the build-up and with five years having passed since she went beyond the fourth round at Roland Garros.

Expectations have now ramped up significantly thanks to a combination of solid play from the 39-year-old and an exodus of leading names from the bottom half of the draw.

Third seed Aryna Sabalenka’s 6-4 2-6 6-0 defeat by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova leaves seventh seed Williams as by some distance the highest-ranked player left in that half.

Williams saw off Collins 6-4 6-4. The only wobble came early in the second set when Williams lost four games in a row but, after urging her feet to start moving again, she reeled off five straight games to clinch victory and set up a last-16 meeting with 21st seed Elena Rybakina. “I just needed a win,” said Williams. “I needed to win tough matches. I needed to win sets. I needed to win being down. I needed to find me, know who I am. Nobody else is Serena out here. It’s me. It’s pretty cool.”

Pavlyuchenkova faces Victoria Azarenka, who had an impressive 6-2 6-2 victory over Madison Keys. In the men’s, Daniil Medvedev’s new-found love affair with Parisian clay continued as he eased into the fourth round of the French Open. The world number two’s latest success a 6-4 6-2 6-4 victory over giant American Reilly Opelka. Medvedev next faces clay-court specialist for the first time in Chile’s Cristian Garin, who defeated Marcos Giron 6-1 5-7 6-2 6-2.

Sixth seed Alexander Zverev saw off Laslo Djere 6-2 7-5 6-2 to reach round four. He will now play Kei Nishikori, who had won the first set against Henri Laaksonen 7-5 when the Swiss player retired through injury.

Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina see off 15th seed Casper Ruud 7-6 (3) 2-6 7-6 (6) 0-6 7-5 after four hours and 35 minutes.