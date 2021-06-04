World champion agreeable for Jason Quigley bout

Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade is ready to give Jason Quigley a crack at his WBO world middleweight title.

Quigley called Andrade out after defeating Shane Mosley Jr last weekend in Last Vegas.

The Ballybofey man is eager to land a big shot - and Andrade is agreeable.

Responding to a tweet from Quigley, Andrade, tagging Golden Boy Promotions and Eddie Hearn, as well as broadcaster DAZN, Andrade wrote: “You know what gotta be done...@GoldenBoyBoxing need to hit up @EddieHearn and @DAZNBoxing.” Golden Boy prospect Quigley wants to fight Andrade, who is promoted by Hearn, on America’s east coast.

A Boston bout would tick boxes for the Rhode Island-based Andrade and Quigley would command the backing of the huge Irish community in the city.

Quigley tweeted: “You called for it before but now there is so much more attention on it and let’s bring it to the east coast crowds back, fill out any arena and what an atmosphere it would be.” Quigley ended a 16-month ring exile with an impressive majority decision win over Mosley Jr, improving his pro record to 19-1 and collecting the NABO middleweight title - the North American version of the World belt held by Andrade.

Last January, Andrade stopped Dubliner Luke Keeler in the ninth round and is unbeaten in 30 fights.

The 33-year-old Andrade has held the WBO middleweight title since a 2018 win over Walter Kautondokwa in Boston.

Four successful defences have followed, including his January 2020 win over Keeler and his decision of Liam Williams in Florida two months ago.

“If the opportunity came along and I got offered the Demetrius Andrade fight it would take a hell of a lot for me to turn that down," Quigley said.

“We have just got to see what comes along if that opportunity comes along, but I wouldn’t be the person who says no to that fight without a doubt.” “He is an avoided fighter. He doesn’t get a lot of people calling him out, a lot of the big guns don’t really want to fight him because he is high risk with little reward.

“It is a good fight, get it made.”