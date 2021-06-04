Captain Andrew Balbirnie leads from the front as Ireland avenge Dutch defeat

Half-centuries from Paul Stirling and captain Andrew Balbirnie helped Ireland bounce back from Wednesday's defeat to the Netherlands as they got their World Cup Super League campaign back on track with an eight-wicket win in Utrecht on Friday.

Bowlers Josh Little and Craig Young set up the win taking seven wickets between them as the Dutch were dismissed for a modest 157.

However, after failing to chase down a score below 200 in game one, Ireland got off to another bad start as former captain William Porterfield lost his wicket early on, getting out in the second over of the chase.

However, an 82-run partnership between Stirling and Balbirnie set up the win with Harry Tector's 30 not out helping ensure there wasn't a repeat of Wednesday's batting collapse.

"(There was) huge disappointment after the other day, we were absolutely gutted so we really wanted to come out and have a clinical performance today so absolutely delighted," said Little, who got career-best figures of 4-39.

"Having lost the toss, we bowled really well," added captain Balbirnie. "The chase was a lot more composed than the other day.

"It was nice that we as a batting group could see it over the line today."

Of his own performance the Leinster Lightning man said: "It's nice to get some runs, I haven't been in great form over the last few games but to support Paul and get us over the line with Harry at the end is satisfying but it's only one game."

The series, and 10 more Super League points, are up for grabs in the third and final One-Day International on Monday.