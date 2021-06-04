LA Lakers’ NBA title defence over as Devin Booker leads Phoenix Suns to victory

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis defends against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (Ashley Landis/AP)

Fri, 04 Jun, 2021 - 07:16
Peter Williams

Reigning NBA champion the Los Angeles Lakers were dumped out of the play-offs after a 113-100 win for the Phoenix Suns sealed a 4-2 win.

Phoenix hit 18 three-point shots, with Devin Booker scoring eight as he amassed 47 points at the Staples Center, while Jae Crowder landed six threes.

The Lakers knocked out the Suns the last time Phoenix reached the play-offs in 2010 but LA were on the backfoot from the moment Anthony Davis only managed five minutes on his return from injury.

LeBron James top scored for the Lakers with 29, while Phoenix go on to play the Denver Nuggets, who saw off the Portland Trail Blazers 126-115 to secure a 4-2 series win.

The Nuggets were behind by as many as 14 in the third quarter, but Portland were limited to only 14 points in the final 12 minutes as Denver took the game.

Nikola Jokic was the top scorer for Denver with 36, while Michael Porter Junior added 26.

