Ayeisha McFerran: ‘I have utmost respect for what Naomi Osaka did’

Ayeisha McFerran doesn’t do a whole pile of interviews when it comes to the day job. “An Irish girl in Holland,” where she plays in goal for SV Kampong, isn’t exactly huge news but she knows what it is to face the media via her duties with the Irish national team.

Now 25, she was one of the Ireland players interviewed after their 6-0 loss to the Netherlands in the 2018 World Cup final in London and she looks back now and rues the manner in which her emotions coloured the Q&A.

“So sometimes you do just want a second to think about the game,” the Red Bull athlete explained. “That is part of what we do, you have to train yourself, take a quick breath, and not answer what you guys are throwing at us.”

This interface between sportspeople and media has come under the spotlight with Naomi Osaka’s decision to withdraw from the French Open rather than face up to post-match press conference duties which she claimed were affecting her mental health.

“I respect what she has done,” said the Ireland goalkeeper. “She has taken it from a personal point of view that she is trying to protect herself. She is trying to set a precedent where, no offence, but reporters need to be held accountable. And when you look at some interviews, female versus male, I think it is very different, I would say, on how they are handled.

“From my point of view, so far, I have been fortunate in I have never had anyone question me, or my beliefs of who I am and what I am doing. And if it ever got to that point, I’d have to pull back because I know who I am and I am not going to have some stranger question what I am doing and what I put in in the background that nobody else sees.

“I have the utmost respect for what Naomi did and I think it is really brave to kinda set out and do that, because she’s not just losing financial gains from playing in the tournament. You can also see now that people are attacking her. It is not a good spot for her, which is really unfortunate, but complete admiration for what she is doing.”

Media obligations on a global circus such as an elite tennis tour can’t but be a combination of onerous and boring for a player of Osaka’s fame and, as McFerran stated, there can be a discrepancy in how male and female stars are approached.

Female tennis players have been asked about their appearances and perceived status as sex symbols in a setting which is supposed to be about sport and McFerran believes there should be red lines over which interviewers should not be allowed to cross.

“Absolutely. As an individual or a team you are there for the sport that you do. Anything outside of that shouldn’t really be mentioned unless it is mentioned by the individual or the team that wants it to be brought up.

“I believe that no matter what you look like, how you dress, your attitude or whatever, if you are there doing your job and what you are passionate about and what you put your graft into then that should be the main talking point. It shouldn’t be about anything else outside of that.”