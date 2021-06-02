Ayeisha McFerran: ‘Sometimes we’re just a bit too nice, we’ll work on that one’

Living and working abroad can be an enriching experience. The immersion in new cultures and languages offers a different lens through which to view life and it can reveal something of ourselves too.

Ireland goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran spent four years on a hockey scholarship at the University of Louisville before signing for Dutch club SV Kampong where she was, in her own words, told she was “the little foreigner” who was expected to perform from day one.

The club has actually proven to be a welcoming environment but it’s that directness that McFerran lands on when asked if there was one thing she would love to transplant from the world-leading Dutch scene onto the Irish one.

“With the Dutch they’re direct. Everyone around the world knows how good the Dutch are. But, with them… It’s typical Irish, if we make a mistake we apologise for it. No, like, ‘shit happens, we’re going to go with it’. That’s the biggest thing.

“If you see them mess up, you never see them fret or stress or whatever about it and that would really put us in a good place. If we can get into that mindset — ‘yeah, whatever, you made a mistake, who cares? — we could go so far with it. Sometimes we’re just a bit too nice so we’ll work on that one.”

Ireland have been working hard through the pandemic. Results and performances have been encouraging this last few months but the Dutch, who beat them 6-0 in the 2018 World Cup final, will once again prove the acid test to their true standing.

The sides pair off on Saturday as they open their respective European Championship campaigns in the Wagener Stadium in suburban Amsterdam and Ireland will be seeking a first win against the hosts since John F Kennedy was in the White House.

How do you approach a thing like that?

“For me it’s just about playing free and doing what I know I can do. In those games, I know a lot of the Dutch girls, and it’s very easy to go ‘agh, I don’t want them to score’ and you’re just sitting there tensing up a bit, but that’s the worst thing I could do.

“My goalie coach is just like ‘nah, screw it, just go and have fun’. In those games you really have to because if you go in scared you’re already setting yourself up to … not fail but you’re not going to help yourself and it’s the same with the team.

“We believe we can play against them. Absolutely.”

Ireland will follow that up with two more pool games, against Scotland and Spain, and while the Olympics is only a matter of weeks further down the tracks, McFerran is eager to stress the point that these Euros are by no means an afterthought.

“Our focus first is on the Europeans. I don’t think a lot of people realise how important the Europeans are for us. They’re not just world ranking points and a massive competition, it’s also qualification for the World Cup next year.”