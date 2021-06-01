Road bowling set for return next week

From next Monday road bowling will begin to emerge from an extended Covid-19 hiatus with the renewal of the closing stages of the 2020 Munster under-age championships.

The 2020 Munster semi-finals of the boys U14 and U12 championships will be the first official competitions of the season. The first of the U14 semi-finals and an outstanding U12 semi-final will be played on bank holiday Monday morning, with the second U14 semi-final on Tuesday.

No firm plans are in place yet for the completion of the Boys u18 and Boys u16 championships, but it is anticipated they will be played in late June or early July.

The 2020 Munster championships of the girls U16, U14 and U12 will be played on the weekend of June 12 and 13. On the following weekend Hannah Sexton and Chloe Desmond will meet in the girls U18 final, which will be the first women’s championship of 2020 to be completed. Over the following weeks the four Munster senior women’s quarter-finals and the latter stages of the intermediate will be completed.

The situation with the men’s championship is less clear. It is still intended to complete both the senior and intermediate championships, but restricting attendance numbers will be a major challenge.

No start dates have been pencilled in for either, but it is anticipated they will not resume before late August or September. The Junior A championship is at quarter-final stage, but it is not likely to resume in the near future either.

The Munster Junior C final was played last year and the novice grades are almost complete. These would progress to the Series III All-Ireland finals in Westport at a date to be agreed. Each of the four Irish provinces and London are likely to participate in those, but it is not clear if international travel will allow for North American representatives to take part.

The other two All-Ireland series will present even bigger challenges as traditional attendances at those go into the thousands.

There will be no provincial or All-Ireland stages in the 2021 championships. These will be confined to regional level, with each region granted autonomy in terms of the format to be adopted.

Those championships can commence from June 21, starting with youth competitions and those for lower grade adults. Club novice tournaments can also commence on that date.