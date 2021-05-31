Sam Moffett and Keith Moriarty win British Rally Championship opener

The Monaghan/Limerick duo took the spoils at the Neil Howard Memorial Rally
Sam Moffett and Keith Moriarty win British Rally Championship opener

Monaghan's Sam Moffett. File picture: Martin Walsh.

Mon, 31 May, 2021 - 20:49
Martin Walsh

Moving into the lead on the penultimate stage, the Monaghan/Limerick duo of Sam Moffett/Keith Moriarty (Ford Fiesta R5 Mk II) went on to win the Neil Howard Memorial Rally, the opening round of the British Rally Championship at Oulton Park on Monday.

They finished a second ahead of the similar car of Rhys Yates/James Morgan with Osian Pryce/Noel O’Sullivan (VW Polo R5) a further seven seconds behind in third.

A mere two seconds covered the top four after the morning’s seven-mile stage as Frank Bird topped the time sheets, two seconds clear of defending champion Matt Edwards, Rhys Yates and Pryce.

Moffett was next and headed the Irish challenge — seven seconds off the lead. Several competitors got a notional time when Nigel Worswick’s Ford Fiesta S2000T blocked the stage.

There was little between the leading contenders through the next three stages as Bird maintained a slender lead. By S.S. 4, he was six seconds ahead of Yates and Edwards, who shared second. Pryce and Moffett followed, the latter was much closer to the leader on S.S. 5 and posted the best stage time on S.S. 6. 

It was even better for the Monaghan man as Bird spun and Edwards incurred a 10-second penalty for failing to slow after the flying finish board.

Yates became the new rally leader with Moffett only a second behind as Pryce, Bird and Edwards completed the top five.

On the penultimate stage, Moffett edged two seconds ahead of Yates with Bird and Pryce still very much in contention, the latter just seven seconds behind Moffett. Edwards and Desi Henry rounded out the top six. 

On the final stage, Moffett did enough to claim the spoils. 

There was also Irish success in the Junior category won by William Creighton/Liam Regan (Ford Fiesta).

More in this section

Fans watch the game 29/5/2021 Sporting bodies requested smaller crowds for Test events 
Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics - Game Four 'These men are human. We’re not animals. We’re not in the circus'
Nets Celtics Basketball Brooklyn Nets close in on series win as Big Three breeze past Boston
#motorsport
France Tennis French Open

Naomi Osaka announces she is withdrawing from French Open following media boycott

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up