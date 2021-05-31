Sporting bodies requested smaller crowds for Test events 

The GAA, FAI, and IRFU did not want stadiums filled to 30% capacity for the test events that will take place over the coming weeks, Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers has said.

Between June 11 and July 10, 15 pilot events for the safe reopening of sports will be watched by crowds ranging from 400 at the Athletics Ireland National Championships at Santry’s Morton Stadium to 3,000 at the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League final at Croke Park.

The stadiums involved will be operating to a maximum 10% capacity for these events, with Minister Chambers revealing that the governing bodies did not want to welcome back greater numbers during the pilot process.

When outlining the protocols that will be in place for the test events, including contact tracing being linked to a spectator’s ticket for 28 days after the fixture, Chambers told Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio 1 that “Everything is being done to mitigate any risk and create the integrity of a controlled environment so that we can have a phased increase of capacity and do it properly. That's what was the advice from the governing bodies. They didn't want to go to 30% [capacity] straightaway.

“They want to train and educate the stewards and the whole staff so that this is done in a very safe way based on international best practice. The guidelines produced take into account all of the learnings we have seen across the world.” On the subject of matchday antigen testing, Chambers said any requirement to produce a negative antigen test result before entry to a pilot event will be assessed on a game-by-game basis.

“There will not be a mandatory requirement. There will be a health and safety structure in the event management committee which will assess each game and trial event on a case-by-case basis. For example, if it is very low risk, at low capacity, it may not have a requirement. That will be assessed for each game as it comes.”

When asked who specifically will make the decision as to whether fans will need to take an antigen test, the Minister of State replied: “There will be an event management structure for each game. There will be a liaison committee of the HSE involved, local authorities, health and safety experts, and the governing bodies. That structure will assess the risk and the capacity and whether it is required or not for each game.”

Proof of a single or double vaccination shot will not be a requirement to secure entry to any of the test events, he added.