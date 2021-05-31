Brooklyn Nets close in on series win as Big Three breeze past Boston

Nolan Philips

The Brooklyn Nets are one game away from the next round of the play-offs with Kevin Durant scoring 42 and Kyrie Irving 39 in a 141-126 win over the Boston Celtics.

The Nets lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and were in control at the TD Garden early, taking a 13-point lead into half-time.

Harden added 23 for the Nets – with the Big Three accounting for 104 points – while Jayson Tatum lead Boston’s scoring with 40.

The Atlanta Hawks overcame the New York Knicks 113-96 to lead their series 3-1.

New York’s Julius Randle was limited to 23 points, while Trae Young scored 27 for Atlanta and Danilo Gallinari added 21 from the bench.

The Los Angeles Clippers led with 9:30 left in the first quarter and did not look back to level their series with the Dallas Mavericks 2-2 with a 106-81 victory.

Kawhi Leonard top scored with 29, while Paul George added 20 in the win in Texas.

Elsewhere, the Phoenix Suns drew their series level with the Los Angeles Lakers at 2-2 with a 100-92 victory.

All five Suns starters finished with double figures while only one Laker managed the same feat, LeBron James scoring 25.

