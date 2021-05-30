'Boston in the summer' on the cards as Spike O'Sullivan makes winning return to action

Globetrotting Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan could be set for a summer outing in Boston after shaking off the ring rust with victory in Belgium on Saturday night.

The 36-year-old drew a line under a 16-month hiatus from action in Liege at the weekend and marked the return with a comfortable six-round unanimous decision victory over Nodar Robakidze.

O’Sullivan last week told the Irish Examiner that he had wondered whether or not he would ever box again after he had ballooned three stone over his fighting weight during lockdown last year.

But he successfully battled his way back to the 11st light-middleweight limit under the tutelage of Paschal Collins in Dublin and took the next step on his road back to world title contention with his Saturday night victory.

“It was good to get out there again, shake off some ring rust and get a few rounds under my belt,” Spike said.

“He was an experienced journeyman and you could see he was covering up a lot and doing his thing, but that’s what I expected. I went out there and got the job done. It means I’m back in business and back in contention, I suppose.

“Golden Boy are still the boss along with Murphy’s Boxing who can get me fights too. I can also fight in Belgium again in July if I choose that. We will see what Golden Boy say but the options are open.

“I think Boston in the summer is a big option with Murphy’s Boxing. It would be a bigger fight, a ranking fight, really it’s just about me keeping busy now. I could get another two in before the end of the year.”

Spike’s weight gain came as a result of a lockdown obsession with baking and, although he has vowed not to pile on the pounds so dramatically this time, he knows exactly how he will celebrate on his return to Cork.

“I’ve got some cake mix, some scones, brown bread and rocky roads in the car I need to make,” he laughed. “I’ll take a couple of days off and then I’ll be back in the gym later this week.

“I won’t be getting out of shape again, I can’t afford to because it’s too difficult to get back into shape.

“The whole experience was good. I just enjoyed the whole adventure of it. The Belgian people were very nice so it was an all round good experience. It was good to get back in there so I didn’t care what it was.

“It was a bit of a crazy one with all the travelling, flying in, getting a train and all that. But it’s job done and onwards and upwards.”

Meanwhile, Donegal middleweight Jason Quigley, who has also been missing since January 2020, returned with a win by the slimmest of margins on Saturday night.

The 30-year-old, who is trained by Andy Lee in Dublin, was awarded a majority decision after 10 hard-fought rounds against Shane Mosley Jr in Las Vegas.

Quigley is now targeting a date with Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade for the the WBO World middleweight belt.