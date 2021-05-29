Spike O'Sullivan back to winning ways with convincing display in Belgium

Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan is back to winning ways after scoring a routine decision victory over Nodar Robakidze in Liege this evening.

Returning to the ring for the first time since January 2020’s defeat to Jaime Munguia, the Mahon man comfortably saw-off his Georgian opponent on ringside scores of 58-56, 59-55 and 60-54.

Campaigning once more at the super-welter limit after his most recent visit to 160lbs, the renewed weight cut mattered little as O’Sullivan largely patrolled proceedings across the six-round distance.

He did, however, take some time to recapture his rhythm in the early going, the retreating Robakidze proving an evasive target as Spike stalked on the front foot.

The Cork native was better able to measure his opponent’s evasive movements with hooks to head and body through round two, finding a home for his jab with regularity while the Georgian sporadically rallied off the ropes with hooks of his own.

It was O’Sullivan’s one-two combinations which won out in the third, although Robakidze’s robust ripostes were not without success, the 27-year-old appearing enlivened by his ability to split his opponent’s guard in spots.

O'Sullivan quickly restored order by the halfway point, unfurling a pair of crisp right hands as the pair traded up in centre-ring. He also clubbed effectively to the body, his superior size by now coming to bear.

Ascendancy

Visibly in the ascendancy, Spike heightened the tempo in the initial throes of the penultimate round, again targeting downstairs with well-placed leads, even as the Georgian continued to flurry out of his coiled stance.

With the final bell approaching, O’Sullivan was timing his exits more cutely, this despite both men being warned for their abrasive work on the break. Robakidze creditably upped his output in the closing stanza, pointedly initiating attacks for the first time in the bout.

O'Sullivan was predominantly able to stifle those advances, however, deft left hooks and assured jabs upstairs enough to see him home.

Still undefeated at 154lbs, O’Sullivan will now once again be seeking to establish himself in the shake-up for higher-profile outings.

A duel with fellow former-Irish world title challenger Dennis Hogan could yet prove appealing, although any potential path to the super-welterweight summit for now remains remote.

Seemingly less so is a once-chimeric meeting with modern legend Oscar De La Hoya. The 48-year-old Hall of Famer has once again floated the prospect of a ring return, with O'Sullivan long since mooted as a potential comeback opponent.