Motorsport: Irish rally stars head to British Rally Championship

With no indications as to when Irish rallying may resume, there’s a strong exodus of Irish drivers to the over-subscribed Neil Howard Memorial Rally, the opening round of the British Rally Championship at Oulton Park in Cheshire on Monday.
The Monaghan Moffett brothers Sam and Josh spearhead the Irish contingent, Sam will drive a Dom Buckley prepared VW Polo R5 and Josh will have a Hyundai R5 at his disposal.
Given it’s a very specialised event there are bound to be some surprises. Steve Simpson (Ford Fiesta R5) is the top seed, followed by reigning and back to back BRC champion Welsh wizard Matt Edwards (VW Polo R5). Rhys Yates and Frank Bird in Ford Fiesta R5’s and Osian Pryce (Hyundai i20 R5), who has Killarney’s Noel O’Sullivan on the notes, round out the top five ahead of the Moffett brothers. Ulster aces Desi Henry (Hyundai i20 R5), Niall Henry (Ford Fiesta R5) and James Wilson (Hyundai i20 R5) embellish the Irish challenge.
Elsewhere, Down’s William Creighton, Donegal’s Eamonn Kelly, Meath’s Brian Brady and Antrim’s Kyle White are the top Irish drivers in the Junior category where the championship prize is to contest a round of the FIA World Rally Championship behind the wheel of a Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing i20 N Rally 2.
Meanwhile, Offaly racing driver Alex Dunne, 15, competes in the second round (three races) of the FIA Spanish F4 Championship at Navarra this weekend.
Motorsport Ireland has issued its affiliated clubs with a draft event calendar for discussion via Zoom this weekend, autocross events are the most popular of the gated events, seven clubs submitted their intention to run a rally (non-gated).