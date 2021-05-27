Motorsport: Irish rally stars head to British Rally Championship

With no indications as to when Irish rallying may resume, there’s a strong exodus of Irish drivers to the over-subscribed Neil Howard Memorial Rally, the opening round of the British Rally Championship at Oulton Park in Cheshire on Monday.

The Monaghan Moffett brothers Sam and Josh spearhead the Irish contingent, Sam will drive a Dom Buckley prepared VW Polo R5 and Josh will have a Hyundai R5 at his disposal.