Cricket: Gaby Lewis and outstanding Leah Paul inspire Ireland women to series win

A clinical batting display by Gaby Lewis and another outstanding bowling performance by Leah Paul led Ireland Women to a 3-1 series win over Scotland at Stormont on Thursday.

Lewis' 40-ball knock earned her the Player of the Match award while Paul's consistent week in Belfast earned her the Player of the Series nod as the Irish women returned to action after a long lay-off in impressive style.

Lewis finished the series top run-scorer with 116 runs at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 116.

Captain Laura Delany hit a 23-ball 27 to take Ireland to the brink of victory before she was trapped LBW, but Shauna Kavanagh powered the last two balls of the match to the boundary to complete a comprehensive six-wicket win for the hosts.

After heavy defeats on Tuesday and Wednesday, Scotland looked to bat with more intent today, however despite a brace of boundaries from Sarah Bryce, she and her opening partner Ellen Watson were soon back in the pavilion with Ava Canning and Orla Prendergast claiming a wicket apiece to get Ireland up and running.

Katherine Bryce then launched a counter-attack, striking 22 from 21 balls (including two fours and a six), but was dismissed tickling a ball down legside off Leah Paul.

This was the start of a big over that swung the match significantly to Ireland as Paul claimed three wickets in four balls in the 10th over, which included a spectacular diving catch by Lara Maritz at cover. Paul finished the series with nine wickets at a remarkable average of just 4.44 as her stock rose significantly this week.

Player of the Series Leah Paul. Picture: Oisin Keniry

Posting a total of 99-7, Scotland hadn't nearly enough runs, as Ireland chased down the target with 37 balls to spare.

The 3-1 series win, which started with Monday's disappointing defeat, means the young squad gets a major boost heading into a year during which they will play in two separate World Cup qualifying tournaments.