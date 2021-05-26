Ireland win third T20 to take series lead over Scotland

Ireland beat Scotland by 41 runs in the third Women’s Twenty20 Cricket International to take a 2-1 series lead.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Shauna Kavanagh top-scored with 37 from 30 balls as Ireland batted first making 134 for eight from their 20 overs.
In reply, Kathryn Bryce finished unbeaten on 45 but she ran out of batting partners as Scotland slumped to 93 all out.
Cara Murray was the pick of the Irish bowlers and finished with figures of three for 18, with Orla Prendergast and Leah Paul also picking up two wickets apiece.