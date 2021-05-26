Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie hits top form ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Leinster captain George Dockrell, whose form with the bat in the competition earned him an Ireland recall, hit a half century as he looks to force his way into the national team.
Andrew Balbirnie, left, and Barry McCarthy of Leinster Lightning celebrate following their side's victory in the Cricket Ireland InterProvincial Cup 2021 match against North West Warriors. Picture: David Fitzgerald

Wed, 26 May, 2021 - 10:13

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie was in inspired form as Leinster Lightning retained the Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial Cup after beating the North-West Warriors to take an unassailable lead at the top of the table.

The champions claimed a four-wicket win to seal their title win thanks in no small part to an unbeaten 85 from the national team skipper.

The form of Balbirnie and Dockrell is good news for Ireland fans ahead of the crucial World Cup Super League series with Netherlands next week. The Super League is the first phase of qualification for the 2023 World Cup in India.

Meanwhile, the Munster Reds are back in action Thursday, they face the Northern Knights in Pembroke. The game was due to take place in Cork but weather conditions forced a change of venue.

IRELAND squad (ODI series vs Netherlands): Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O’Brien, William Porterfield, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

