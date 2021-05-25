Leah Paul’s career-best haul helps Ireland level Twenty20 series with Scotland

A career-best haul of four for 16 for Leah Paul saw Ireland level their Twenty20 series with Scotland in handsome fashion at Stormont.
After the visitors edged Monday’s low-scoring affair, the home side hit back with a 61-run victory to make it 1-1 with two to play.
Winning the toss, Ireland captain Laura Delany – on the day she became Ireland Women’s most capped T20I player - chose to bat first in sunny but cool conditions. Signalling her side’s intent early, opener Rebecca Stokell powered the first ball over mid-wicket for four, before both she and skipper Delany fell in quick succession.
However, Gaby Lewis cracked 47 in 39 balls, more than doubling the best score from the series opener, while Shauna Kavanagh (31) and Orla Prendergast (24no) chipped in for a final score of 137 for four. Katie McGill held back the scoring and claimed two for 26.
The Scottish reply was wound up in less than 17 overs as they finished 76 all out. Captain Kathryn Bryce and McGill were the only players to reach double figures, with Paul’s slow left-armers causing havoc. She took four for 16 in four overs, having previously taken six wickets in her first 10 appearances.
Prendergast added two scalps of her own to complete a fine all-round display, clean bowling Samantha Haggo to conclude the match.