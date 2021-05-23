Irish relay teams rewrite record books in race for Olympic places

Ireland’s men’s 4x100m medley relay team finished seventh in Sunday night’s LEN European Aquatics Championships final in Budapest, closing an incredible week for Irish swimming and beginning the wait to learn their Olympic relay qualifying fate.

Shane Ryan, Darragh Greene, Brendan Hyland, and Jack McMillan set a new Irish senior record of 3:34.62 in the heats, and went under 3:35 for a second time to finish seventh in the final in a time of 3:34.88.

Ireland’s goal for these championships was to qualify an Olympic relay team for the first time since 1972 and they leave the Duna Arena having set new national records in every relay event they competed in, including six Olympic relay events – the men’s and women’s 4x100m medley and freestyle relays, the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay, and the mixed 4x100m medley relay.

There are four remaining spots up for grabs in all Olympic relays and Ireland’s men’s 4x100m medley relay and men’s 4x200m freestyle relay have given themselves a good chance of taking one of those spots.

Swim Ireland’s national performance director Jon Rudd said: “In terms of this final evening, we were again very pleased to be in the final, amongst the best in Europe, who form the majority of the top teams in the world in this event.

“We were slightly slower than the heats but have a time in the event from those heats that keeps us in the Olympic frame.

“Overall, we are exceptionally pleased with how this group of athletes have progressed and galvanised into a unit that has re-written almost all of the Irish senior relay records this week.

“Two of our teams must now wait patiently to see if an Olympic invite is forthcoming. Needless to say, I’m a very proud performance director.”

Olympic relay qualifying ends on May 31 and news is expected from FINA shortly afterwards as to which nations have made the cut.