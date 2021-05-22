Turner simply the best as she lands fourth medal of Para Swimming championship

Ireland's Nicole Turner capped a remarkable week at the Para Swimming European Open Championships when winning a silver medal in the S6 50m Butterfly final.

That brought her haul from the event to four - having secured two bronze and one silver - and finishing on the podium in all four events she contested.

The Portarlington native battled from the start with Eleanor Robinson (Team GB) who took home gold with a time of 36.39 seconds, just 0.65 seconds ahead of the Laois swimmer (37.04 seconds).

Team Ireland return home tomorrow, celebrating Turner's achievement and that of Róisín Ní Ríaín who won a bronze medal on her debut at a major Para competition.