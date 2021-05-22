The NBA play-offs: Who meets who this weekend and what to look out for

EASTERN CONFERENCE.

Philadelphia 76ers (1) v Washington Wizards (8), Game 1: Sunday, 6pm.

What to watch out for: Is The Process finally about to pay off for the Sixers? After tanking a couple of seasons over the past decade, they’ve finally hit a new level, clinching the Eastern Conference with a 49-23 season. It’s no surprise that has coincided with Joel Embiid, who looked overweight and disinterested in the Orlando Disney World bubble last year, putting up an MVP-calibre season.

Brooklyn Nets (2) v Boston Celtics (7), Game 1: Sunday, 1am.

What to watch out for: The ‘big three’ of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. They only played together eight times in the regular season, with first-year head coach Steve Nash deserving credit for steering the team through injuries. However, anything except championship glory will be a disappointment to this team, who are built to win now.

Milwaukee Bucks (3) v Miami Heat (6), Game 1: Saturday, 7pm.

What to watch out for: Among the reasons two-time MVP Greek Freak Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn’t in contention in the race for a third consecutive season was voter fatigue and the Bucks flattering to deceive in the past two postseasons. Mike Budenholzer has experimented with his tactics throughout the season, trying to make the Bucks less obvious. However, they lost 4-1 in last year’s Eastern Conference semi-finals to the Heat, whose coach Erik Spoelstra has them peaking at just the right time. This should be a fascinating contest. Can the Bucks finally overcome?

New York Knicks (4) vs. Atlanta Hawks (5), Game 1: Sunday night, 12am.

What to watch out for: The Knicks are back, baby! It’s said that the NBA is simply more fun when the Knicks are good. And this season they have been great, with a young team buying into coach Tom Thibodeau’s hard-running tactics to bring New York its first post-season since 2013.

FINALLY... Head coach Tom Thibodeau has guided the New York Knicks to the play-offs. It's the franchise's first post-season visit since 2013.

Julius Randle, previously shrugged off as an also-ran, is a shoo-in for most improved player, but there is a great team mentality emanating from Madison Square Garden, the likes of veteran point guard Derrick Rose complementing second-year guard RJ Barrett. The Garden itself, with around 15,000 fans allowed to attend, should be rocking. It’s about time.

Playoff basketball is back where it belongs.



WE HERE. pic.twitter.com/4W7HVAuo2b — x - NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 19, 2021

WESTERN CONFERENCE.

Utah Jazz (1) v Memphis Grizzlies (8), Game 1: Monday, 2.30 am.

What to watch out for: On Friday night, the Memphis Grizzlies took down the Golden State Warriors, 117-112 in OT to clinch the final spot in the NBA playoffs. With the win, the Grizzlies keep their season alive and quickly turn attention to the No 1 ranked Jazz. What more can the Jazz do? After throwing away a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the Playoffs last year, they came back to claim the best record in the league, 52-20, yet nobody’s taking them as serious contenders. Their bench is key, with Joe Ingles and Jordan Clarkson both offering key minutes. But if Donovan Mitchell, who has missed the past month with an ankle injury, isn’t back for game one, the Jazz might be going home in the first round again.

Phoenix Suns (2) v LA Lakers (7), Game 1: Sunday 8.30pm.

What to watch out for: No seventh or eighth seed has ever won the NBA championship, a record the Lakers will be looking to change come July 22. After a poor first-half outing in the play-in against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, LeBron James of course came good with the game-winning, buzzer-beating three-pointer. But is a full-on series against a team containing his friend Chris Paul too much for James and Anthony Davis, who starred at centre on Wednesday? This is the tie of the first round - but don’t expect the Suns to just roll over for the Lakers.

Denver Nuggets (3) v Portland Trailblazers (6), Game 1: Sunday, 3.30am.

What to watch out for: Nikola Jokic v Damien ‘Dame Time’ Lillard. Jokic, the MVP elect, is a 6ft 11in centre from Serbia who has been humongous for the Nuggets in every respect this year, dragging them through guard Jamal Murray’s season-ending injury last month.

POWER PLAY: 6' 11 Serbian Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets. He looks like he’s playing the game in slow motion, trudging rather than galloping down the court, But he’s averaging 26.4 points a game like it’s a chore and his passing is mind-boggling.

This dish from Jokic 👀 pic.twitter.com/Kn0aBmnwlg — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 11, 2021

. But if the Blazers are within distance down the stretch and Lillard has found his touch, he can strike from anywhere. This could go all the way to game seven.

LA Clippers (4) v Dallas Mavericks (5), Game 1: Saturday, 9.30pm.

What to watch out for: Did the Clippers tank the last weekend of the season to avoid the Lakers? They lost to the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder, two of the worst teams in the NBA, to set up a contest with the Mavericks. Kawhi Leonard is a different player in the postseason, though, while Paul George will look to finally bury his Playoff Paul nickname - can he finally deliver? However, the Mavericks have Luka Doncic, the Lionel Messi of the league, the player who guarantees can’t-miss highlights. He might well make LA regret last weekend.