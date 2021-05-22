Morant, Grizzlies beat Steph's Warriors in OT, advance to face Jazz

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies came with aggression, determination and absolutely no fear, going at Golden State every which way — crashing the offensive glass to create extra chances, jumping in the passing lanes to force turnovers and getting far more production from the bench.

The Grizzlies had an answer for every Stephen Curry flurry, and now they’re going back to the playoffs.

Morant made consecutive jumpers in the final 48 seconds of overtime and scored 35 points, and Memphis advanced to the postseason for the first time in four years by holding off Curry and the Warriors 117-112 on Friday night in a thrilling play-in game.

“What a moment in time for the Grizzlies. Took a lot out of us all season long. It’s just a proud moment,” coach Taylor Jenkins said. “We gave it all we had to move on and I know we have more left. What a heck of a game. It took overtime against a heck of a ballclub. There were so many things that don’t show up in the boxscore. We have to keep building, keep fighting.”

Memphis earned the No. 8 seed and advanced to face top-seeded Utah in the first round of the best-of-seven Western Conference playoffs. Game 1 is Sunday in Salt Lake City.

Jordan Poole hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:50 left in OT for Golden State only to see Xavier Tillman answer with a baseline three moments later. Poole lost the ball out of bounds leading to Morant’s basket with four seconds left, then Poole made another improbable 3 with 2 seconds remaining.

Morant shined on the big stage — now it gets bigger for him, Dillon Brooks and the Grizz.

“I know it’s a big accomplishment for all of us, but me and Dillon know the job’s not finished,” Morant said. “We’re not trying to be done making it to the playoffs. We have to lock back in to playing Utah who has the best record in the league.”

Morant also contributed six rebounds, six assists and four steals. He shot 14 for 29 with five 3-pointers as Memphis more than doubled its total from deep this time against Golden State to win on the Warriors’ home floor just five days after losing 113-101 in the regular-season finale.

Curry, who became scoring champion against the Grizzlies on Sunday, finished with 39 points and six 3-pointers while dazzling in front of an animated, roaring crowd of 7,505 in the biggest game yet at second-year Chase Center. He committed seven of his team’s 21 turnovers, while Draymond Green had six miscues but also a triple-double with 11 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists.

“There were some pivotal turnovers that bit us a little bit, but I think the intentions were right and we were trying to make the right play, and sometimes it doesn’t go your way,” Curry said. “That is something to nitpick for sure. It’s a part of the game you have to have solid possessions and get solid shots. I loved our aggressiveness and our intentions. ... It didn’t go our way.”

