Irish Olympians pay the price as stand-off continues over Belfast event

Athletics Ireland CEO Hamish Adams said he has “nothing more to add” to the statement released by the sport’s national governing body last night after calls from the director of next week’s Irish Milers Club meeting in Belfast to support a European permit for his event.

The meeting had attracted a horde of entries among Irish Olympic hopefuls who were keen to boost their chances of qualification, and it was awarded a European permit last December, which ensured generous placing points would be available on World Athletics’ event ranking system.

However, the application for that status had to be signed off by Athletics Ireland, a step not taken by meeting director Eamonn Christie, who instead signed off on their behalf. “I hold my hands up, I made a mistake but not on purpose,” said Christie.

In recent weeks AAI CEO Hamish Adams contacted European Athletics (EA) in relation to the matter and the permit was soon revoked. On Thursday night, Athletics Ireland released a statement saying it “only became aware of the Belfast Irish Milers Meet application for a European Athletics permit recently” and that EA “withdrew their permit for this meet due to administrative concerns.”

Athletics Ireland secured a permit from European Athletics recently for its own event, the AAI Games, set for 12-13 June, which will mean Category D ranking points are available for all athletes competing. Under World Athletics’ ranking system, meetings outside the ultra-elite level are categorised by importance from A to F, with substantial differences between the levels in terms of placing points available.

The event in Belfast would also be categorised as a D-level meeting with the permit, but will drop to an F-level event without it. That means the winner of each event will secure 12-15 placing points instead of 35-40. For Olympian Michelle Finn, who is due to compete in Belfast, the subsequent devaluing of her overall performance score will equate to 9-10 seconds difference in the 3000m steeplechase. Finn does not have an automatic qualifying standard yet but is sitting 30th on the World Athletics ‘Road to Tokyo’ rankings, with 45 places available when the deadline closes in late June.

Others in similar positions such as Mark English, Andrew Coscoran and Phil Healy were also slated to compete in Belfast, along with a horde of hopefuls who were looking to move into qualifying positions in the weeks ahead such as Cian McPhillips, Luke McCann and John Fitzsimons.

“It’s a shame for Irish athletes who could get double points with two events in two weeks,” said Christie, who apologised to Athletics Ireland and urged them to reconsider their support for securing a permit. Although European Athletics has indicated that this would still be possible, it now seems unlikely.

When contacted earlier today, Adams referred back to AAI’s statement and stated “the Belfast Irish Milers meet simply does not meet the criteria and standards required for an EA permit.” While many athletes have told Christie they will nonetheless still compete at the event, it’s understood several leading names are now likely to bypass it in favour of races abroad, enduring all the headaches and risks that come with foreign travel to ensure their Olympic hopes are kept alive.