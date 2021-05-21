Daniel Wiffen 11th at European Aquatics Championships

The performance was not enough to advance to Saturday’s final
Daniel Wiffen 11th at European Aquatics Championships

Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen on his way to finishing fifth in his heat. Picture: INPHO/Andrea Staccioli

Fri, 21 May, 2021 - 12:56

Irish senior record holder Daniel Wiffen has finished 11th in the 800m freestyle at the LEN European Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

The 19-year-old finished fifth in his heat in a time of 7:55.02, which was the 11th fastest time in the field of 41 competitors.

The performance was not enough to advance to Saturday’s final but bodes well for what’s to come this summer from the Loughborough University swimmer.

Earlier, Limerick teenager Eoin Corby posted a time of 28.52 in the 50m Breaststroke heats, just under one second slower than the personal best of 27.76 that he set in this event at the Irish Winter Meet in Dublin last December.

It was the 19-year-old’s first appearance at the European Aquatics Championships, having made his senior international debut for Ireland at the European Short Course Championships in December 2019.

Corby, who trains at Swim Ireland’s National Centre Limerick, has been focusing on the 100m and 200m breaststroke, his efforts paying off last month at Irish National Team Trials when he swam 2.10.50 in the 200m – missing the Olympic Consideration Time needed to qualify for Tokyo 2021 by 0.15 seconds. Corby was also just 0.22 seconds away from the qualifying time in the 100m, clocking 1:00.15.

The qualification period for individual swimming events ends on June 27 and Corby is among 10 Irish swimmers who have not yet hit a FINA ‘A’ time, but are within 1.5% of a FINA ‘A’ time.

All 10 will be given one final opportunity to hit that time and earn consideration for the Olympic Games.

On Saturday in Budapest, National Centre Dublin’s Niamh Coyne competes in the 50m breaststroke heats and Ireland’s mixed 4x100m freestyle takes to the blocks, Max McCusker, Jordan Sloan, Erin Riordan and Victoria Catterson. This relay is not an Olympic event, but there is an Irish senior record (3:37.86) up for grabs and potentially a place in the final.

There are 17 teams entered in Saturday’s relay heats, with the eight fastest going through to Saturday night’s final.

More in this section

Jennifer Egan on her way to finishing 8th and failing to qualify for the Olympics in Tokyo 13/5/2021 Jenny Egan misses out on place at Tokyo Olympics
Egan Bernal stays in pink after day of Giro d’Italia attrition Egan Bernal stays in pink after day of Giro d’Italia attrition
Racing sport car Motorsport Ireland launch ‘Girls on Track’ initiative
#swimming
England v Ireland - Specsavers Test Match Day 2

Ireland cricket legend Boyd Rankin announces his retirement

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up