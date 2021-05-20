Egan Bernal stays in pink after day of Giro d’Italia attrition

Egan Bernal retained the pink jersey as Andrea Vendrame won an attritional stage 12 of the Giro d’Italia from the breakaway in Bagno di Romagna.

Crashes, illness and the affects of Wednesday’s frantic stage across the white gravel roads of Tuscany took their toll as six riders abandoned the race during the course of its second longest stage — covering 212km and 3,700 metres of climbing from Siena.

By the end of it there was no major change at the top of the general classification as the Ineos Grenadiers’ Bernal continues to lead by 45 seconds from Astana-Premier Tech’s Aleksandr Vlasov.

But Movistar’s Marc Soler abandoned from 11th place overall after a crash early in the day, while two-time winner Vincenzo Nibali, more than four minutes down in 13th place, used a late attack to claw back a few seconds and show he still has ambitions in the race.

Nibali’s attack did draw a brief response from Bernal’s team-mate Gianni Moscon, only for the Italian to crash on a corner, though he completed the stage without losing time.

“I think today was a really hard day for everyone,” Bernal said. “We are happy it finished well.

“When Nibali attacked in the downhill we didn’t want to take the risk to follow him so I think we did well.”

Simply surviving was easier said than done. Alessandro De Marchi, who spent two days in the pink jersey last week, was taken to hospital after a nasty crash, while his team-mate Alex Dowsett, stage six winner Gino Mader, Fausto Masnada and Kobe Goossens were also non-finishers.

Damiano Caruso remains third overall, 72 seconds down.

Ireland’s Dan Martin is 17th overall, the Israel Start-up Nation rider at 7 minutes 6 seconds down after finishing 45th today but Nicolas Roche slipped is 62nd overall, having finished 15m 28s behind Vendrame on the stange, and is now 1hr 2m 21s down on the maglia rosa of Egan Bernal.

The general classification contenders will hope for a quieter day today, with a pan-flat stage from Ravenna to Verona pointing to a sprint finish.