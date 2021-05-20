Motorsport Ireland launch ‘Girls on Track’ initiative

Motorsport Ireland has launched a ‘Girls on Track’ initiative to ensure that young girls competing in Irish karting are encouraged, supported and given equal opportunities to achieve their full potential. Under the baton of the MI Karting Commission led by its Cork chairperson Kieran Coleman, the aim of the commission is to ensure female participation is on par with its male counterparts.
All of the motorsport disciplines are very much male-dominated, but karting is viewed as one where both genders can compete together on a level playing field from an early age.
Motorsport Ireland president John Naylor has endorsed the plan that includes social and educational programmes, mentoring, coaching, physical training and sports psychology along with raising the profile of the MI female athletes. An open forum meeting for ‘Girls on Track’ will be held on Wednesday next at 7.30pm via Zoom, registration is available by contacting mikartingsec@gmail.com.
Meanwhile, reigning Billy Coleman Young Driver of the Year award winner Josh McErlean (Hyundai i20) competes in this weekend’s Vodafone Rally de Portugal, round four of the WRC. The Derry ace is part of the WRC3 contingent that includes former football boss Andre Villas-Boas (Citroen C3). Both Jon Armstrong and William Creighton are in the Junior WRC category. Elsewhere, Antrim co-driver Chris Patterson continues with Gus Greensmith (Ford Fiesta WRC), who made a fine improvement in his performance last time out. Tyrone co-driver Aaron Johnston sits with promising young gun Oliver Solberg (Hyundai). The Irish contingent also features Pauric Duffy (Hyundai).
In motorcycling, Belfast’s James McManus will make his debut with the Cork racing outfit Team #109 in the World SSP300 category of the FIM Supersport World Championship at MotorLand, Aragon (Spain) tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday. Meanwhile, with little or no road racing expected on their home ground, Cork’s Mike Browne and Westmeath’s Thomas Maxwell make their racing debut in the Oliver’s Mount Spring Cup at Scarborough tomorrow and Sunday.
Elsewhere, Cork teenager Kayleigh Cole (17) competes in the second round of the F1000 UK Championship at Donington Park on Saturday.