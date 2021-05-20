Motorsport Ireland launch ‘Girls on Track’ initiative

Motorsport Ireland has launched a ‘Girls on Track’ initiative to ensure that young girls competing in Irish karting are encouraged, supported and given equal opportunities to achieve their full potential. Under the baton of the MI Karting Commission led by its Cork chairperson Kieran Coleman, the aim of the commission is to ensure female participation is on par with its male counterparts.

All of the motorsport disciplines are very much male-dominated, but karting is viewed as one where both genders can compete together on a level playing field from an early age.