Debut for Michelle Carey as Ireland name EuroHockey squad  

Michelle Carey is set to make her formal international debut against the world number one side the Netherlands at June’s EuroHockey Championships in Amstelveen.

It promises to be quite the baptism for the Ballinteer woman with up to 3,700 home fans allowed enter the Wagener Stadium.

Carey will be among three players in line to play in their first world ranking event alongside fellow UCD player Hannah McLoughlin and Loreto’s Sarah Torrans.

Naomi Carroll is back to earn her 112th cap almost three years since her last official appearance.

Otherwise, coach Sean Dancer is anticipating Lena Tice, Nicci Daly and Hannah Matthews will overcome recent fitness issues in time for the competition which doubles as a key Olympic warm-up and also a qualifier for the 2022 World Cup.

In total, he has a dozen of the 2018 World Cup silver medal-winning side at his disposal for the group stages which also features Scotland and Spain.

“The balance we have in the squad is really good,” Dancer said. “We have enough experience combined with the excitement of a talent like Michelle Carey getting her first opportunity.

“Hannah’s really impressed defenisively and has an all-round game while Sarah’s speed is a huge asset.”

Waiting in the wings are Deirdre Duke and Sarah McAuley with the European Hockey Federation allowing each nation, for the first time, to bring two travelling reserves.

Ireland women’s squad for EuroHockey Championships - June 5-13, 2021, Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands: Ayeisha McFerran (SV Kampong), Lizzie Murphy (Loreto), Michelle Carey (UCD), Naomi Carroll (Catholic Institute), Lizzie Colvin (Belfast Harlequins), Nicci Daly (Loreto), Nikki Evans (Old Alex), Megan Frazer (Belfast Harlequins), Sarah Hawkshaw (Railway Union), Hannah Matthews (Loreto), Shirley McCay (Pegasus), Hannah McLoughlin (UCD), Katie Mullan (Ballymoney), Anna O’Flanagan (Muckross), Lena Tice (Old Alex), Sarah Torrans (Loreto), Roisin Upton (Catholic Institute), Chloe Watkins (Monkstown)

Travelling reserves: Deirdre Duke (Old Alex), Sarah McAuley (Muckross)