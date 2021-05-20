Another relay record for Irish swimmers

Ireland’s Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay set a national record at the LEN European Aquatics Championships in Budapest this morning.

It is the fifth such record by an Irish relay selection at the championships this week.

The team of Shane Ryan, Darragh Greene, Ellen Walshe and Danielle Hill clocked 3:49.08 to lower the previous record of 3:52.38 that had stood since 2017.

The quartet finished 13th in Europe, finishing in the top half of the biggest relay field of this championships.

Ireland will have another chance to advance the Olympic Tokyo 2021 qualification hopes when the Men’s and Women’s teams line up in Budapest on Sunday.

Earlier, Ards Swimming Club’s Paddy Johnston swam a personal best of 24.62 in the 50m Butterfly heats. The 20-year-old has never swum faster than 25 seconds before in 50m pool competition and finished fourth in his heat lane nine but failed to advance to the semi-finals.

On Friday, National Centre Limerick’s Eoin Corby will compete in the 50m Breaststroke heats and Irish senior record holder Daniel Wiffen will compete in the 800m freestyle heats. The Loughborough University swimmer, who spent his formative years with Larne Swimming Club, ceated the record at the Irish National Team Trials in April – achieving the Olympic consideration time in the process.