LeBron James sinks game-winning three-pointer for Lakers over Warriors

LeBron James shot a game-winning three-pointer as his Los Angeles Lakers mounted a comeback to defeat the Golden State Warriors and earn the seventh seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

The defending champions trailed the Warriors by 13 points at half-time of the play-in game, but fought back for a 103-100 victory courtesy of James’s 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as well as 25 points and 12 rebounds from Anthony Davis.