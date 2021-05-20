LeBron James sinks game-winning three-pointer for Lakers over Warriors

The defending champions trailed the Warriors by 13 points at half-time of the play-in game
LeBron James sinks game-winning three-pointer for Lakers over Warriors

LeBron James shot a game-winning three-pointer as his Los Angeles Lakers mounted a comeback to defeat the Golden State Warriors and earn the seventh seed in the Western Conference playoffs (Mark J Terrill)

Thu, 20 May, 2021 - 07:14
 

LeBron James shot a game-winning three-pointer as his Los Angeles Lakers mounted a comeback to defeat the Golden State Warriors and earn the seventh seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

The defending champions trailed the Warriors by 13 points at half-time of the play-in game, but fought back for a 103-100 victory courtesy of James’s 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as well as 25 points and 12 rebounds from Anthony Davis.

Los Angeles advances to open the playoffs on Sunday against the second-seeded Phoenix Suns, while Golden State has one final chance to progress as the eighth seed if they defeat the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

Memphis earlier ended the San Antonio Spurs’ season in the first of the West’s play-ins.

Dillon Brooks poured in eight of his 24 points in the final quarter as the hosts downed the Spurs 100-96 in front of a 40 per cent crowd of 7,019 fans at FedExForum.

The Grizzlies are trying to halt a run of three-straight seasons without appearing in the play-offs, after their last campaign ended with a loss to Portland in the league’s first play-in.

More in this section

Greyhound Racing: Laurels sponsorship extended to five years Greyhound Racing: Laurels sponsorship extended to five years
Launch of Arachas Women's Super-Series Ireland's women cricketers to welcome fans on overdue return
Le Tour de France 2017 - Stage Five Giro d'Italia: Dan Martin loses ground as Egan Bernal strengthens grip on pink jersey
nbaplace: uk
Leinster v Ospreys - Guinness PRO14

eir Sport confirm channels to go off the air later this year

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up