Ireland's women cricketers to welcome fans on overdue return

It’s been a week of long, envious glances into the neighbour’s back yard. Crowds at Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge again. Almost 4,000 punters at the Brentford Community Stadium as Declan Kidney’s London Irish took on Exeter Chiefs.

Northern Ireland is set to follow suit as of Monday when 500 fans will be permitted at sporting events and, as luck would have it, Ireland’s women cricketers take on their Scottish counterparts in the second of a four-game T20 series in Stormont that very day.

What it means is that Ed Joyce’s team could be the first Irish representative sports team to play in front of spectators since Covid first darkened all our doors 15 months ago and wicketkeeper Shauna Kavanagh is understandably eager for the opportunity.

“It’s really good as well for the visibility of women’s cricket. It’s great that we are in Northern Ireland and hopefully spectators will be allowed there as of next week because people are itching to watch sport, even if cricket isn’t their preferred sport.”

Onlookers or no, the team will hardly complain. Their opening game against the Scots this Sunday will be their first on home soil since May of 2019 and their first game anywhere since they played Papua New Guinea in a T20 World Cup qualifier in Dundee 20 months ago.

Experience has warned them not to get their hopes up too soon given previous planned returns to the fold have fallen foul of the pandemic but the hope is that the players can lean a little harder on their pencils as they start to write in further dates through the year.

Plans postponed and cancelled at late notice have been a plague across all sports, both male and female, but it may be particularly hard for elite players who are either amateur or, as in Kavanagh’s case, on part-time contracts.

Cricket Ireland was only the second NGB to offer contracts to some of its top female players. There are now seven ‘on the books’ and Kavanagh’s is a one-day-a-week arrangement which amounts to a lot more than it may sound on paper.

Monday is her ‘day’ and she makes the most of it: a skills session in the morning, a gym session in the afternoon and maybe a helping brief with her club Pembroke that evening. It’s only now she has the contract that she realises how difficult a balancing act it had all been.

“You don’t complain about it. It is your choice to do it and you are absolutely committed to it, but it is only when the contracts were implemented that I noticed the extra sleep, or having an evening to wind down during the week, or just being able to go out and see friends.

“That’s been the biggest difference. It just helps you to want to stay in the game. There’s only so many years that you can live a lifestyle like that without burning out. So it was a welcome introduction when they came in.”