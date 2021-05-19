Men's freestyle relay set Olympic stall by breaking national record twice in one day

Earlier on Wednesday night, Mona McSharry swam yet another 100m Breaststroke under 67 seconds in the European final where she finished seventh
Men's freestyle relay set Olympic stall by breaking national record twice in one day

Ireland's Finn McGeever on the way to finishing fifth in the Men’s 4X200 Freestyle Final. Picture: INPHO/Andrea Staccioli

Wed, 19 May, 2021 - 20:12

Ireland’s Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay team broke the national record twice today at the LEN European Aquatics Championships, to finish fifth in Europe and put themselves bang in contention for a spot at the Tokyo Olympics.

Finn McGeever, Jack McMillan, Gerry Quinn and Jordan Sloan stormed through the heats in a new Irish record time of 7:12.73.

After re-jigging the starting order to McMillan, Sloan, McGeever and Quinn, the quartet then swam 0.73 seconds quicker in the final to clock 7:12.00 and earn the impressive finish.

This relay team left the 2019 World Championships ranked 16th in the world, a position which would see them earn that coveted Tokyo selection had the games taken place last year. Whilst much has happened since then, their performances in Budapest have given Ireland the best possible chance of earning selection for the Olympic Games when FINA’s qualification period ends on May 31.

Earlier on Wednesday night, Mona McSharry swam yet another 100m Breaststroke under 67 seconds in the European final. Touching in 1:06.58, she finished seventh, only 0.37 seconds outside the medals.

Having become the first Irish female to break 67 seconds at the Irish National Team Trials last month, she has now achieved five swims under that time.

Thursday, it’s the turn of the Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay as the four 100m Irish Senior Record-holders in their strokes – Shane Ryan, Darragh Greene, Ellen Walshe and Danielle Hill – take to the blocks in the morning heats.

Paddy Johnston is also in action in the 50m Butterfly heats.

Meanwhile, Róisín Ní Ríaín claimed her first medal at a major Para competition in the S13 100m Backstroke on Day 4 of the World Para Swimming Championships in Portugal.

The 16-year-old put on an incredible performance to finish 4.52 seconds ahead of fourth place, and just 3.81 behind second.

More in this section

Le Tour de France 2017 - Stage Five Giro d'Italia: Dan Martin loses ground as Egan Bernal strengthens grip on pink jersey
Anthony Joshua: 'Sometimes you get fighters that leave a lasting mark and Katie Taylor is one of them' Anthony Joshua: 'Sometimes you get fighters that leave a lasting mark and Katie Taylor is one of them'
Jordan Sloan after the final the team qualified for the final 19/5/2021 Irish 4x200m relay team edge closer to Olympic qualification with new national record
Leinster v Ospreys - Guinness PRO14

eir Sport confirm channels to go off the air later this year

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up