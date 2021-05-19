Men's freestyle relay set Olympic stall by breaking national record twice in one day

Ireland’s Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay team broke the national record twice today at the LEN European Aquatics Championships, to finish fifth in Europe and put themselves bang in contention for a spot at the Tokyo Olympics.

Finn McGeever, Jack McMillan, Gerry Quinn and Jordan Sloan stormed through the heats in a new Irish record time of 7:12.73.

After re-jigging the starting order to McMillan, Sloan, McGeever and Quinn, the quartet then swam 0.73 seconds quicker in the final to clock 7:12.00 and earn the impressive finish.

This relay team left the 2019 World Championships ranked 16th in the world, a position which would see them earn that coveted Tokyo selection had the games taken place last year. Whilst much has happened since then, their performances in Budapest have given Ireland the best possible chance of earning selection for the Olympic Games when FINA’s qualification period ends on May 31.

Earlier on Wednesday night, Mona McSharry swam yet another 100m Breaststroke under 67 seconds in the European final. Touching in 1:06.58, she finished seventh, only 0.37 seconds outside the medals.

Having become the first Irish female to break 67 seconds at the Irish National Team Trials last month, she has now achieved five swims under that time.

Thursday, it’s the turn of the Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay as the four 100m Irish Senior Record-holders in their strokes – Shane Ryan, Darragh Greene, Ellen Walshe and Danielle Hill – take to the blocks in the morning heats.

Paddy Johnston is also in action in the 50m Butterfly heats.

Meanwhile, Róisín Ní Ríaín claimed her first medal at a major Para competition in the S13 100m Backstroke on Day 4 of the World Para Swimming Championships in Portugal.

The 16-year-old put on an incredible performance to finish 4.52 seconds ahead of fourth place, and just 3.81 behind second.