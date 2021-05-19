Giro d'Italia: Dan Martin loses ground as Egan Bernal strengthens grip on pink jersey

Egan Bernal strengthened his grip on the pink jersey as the white gravel roads of Tuscany blew apart the Giro d'Italia.

Mauro Schmid won a dramatic stage 11 from a breakaway in Montalcino but all eyes were on the battle behind as the famed strade bianche broke the hopes of several general classification contenders, among them Ireland's Dan Martin who slipped back to 18th place in the general classification of the Giro after losing 6:14 on leader Bernal.

An angry Remco Evenepoel conceded more than two minutes to go from second to seventh overall, Giulio Ciccono tumbled from fourth to eighth while Martin, who began the day in eighth place overall and Davide Formolo fell out of contention.

Only 62 seconds separated the top 10 at the start of the day, but by the finish Bernal's advantage over second-placed Aleksandr Vlasov was 45 seconds, with Damiano Caruso 72 seconds down in third. The gap to 10th - held by Bernal's team-mate Dani Martinez - now stands at three minutes 15 seconds.

British duo Hugh Carthy and Simon Yates moved up to fourth and fifth respectively despite losing time amid the chaos, but the Ineos Grenadiers' Bernal was the clear winner on the day.

"We expected some gaps and actually a lot of GC riders lost some time," the Colombian said. "I'm happy to arrive at the front of the race but we need to stay focused."

Yates had argued a stage such as this, with 35km of gravel roads packed into the last 70km of the 162km run from Perugia, has no place in a Grand Tour - the risk of mechanicals or crashes too high - but it certainly delivered plenty of drama.

"It was a good day," Yates said after seeing his deficit grow slightly to one minute 22 seconds.

"I'm up to fifth overall so onwards and upwards. It wasn't a day I was looking forward to but I think I did a good ride. The legs were good, and that's the main thing."

An 11-man breakaway was allowed a gap that hit 15 minutes at one point and were left to contest stage honours as those with ambitions on pink nervously eyed one another.

After Martin and Formolo had been dropped on the second of the four gravel sections, the 21-year-old Evenepoel got into trouble on the third, looking nervous on the descents and allowing a gap to break.

The Belgian, riding his first career Grand Tour and first race of any kind since fracturing his pelvis last August, got into a heated discussion with Deceuninck-QuickStep team-mate Joao Almeida after the Portuguese belatedly dropped back to help, but his bid for pink was over.

Further attacks came on the final climb, with Bernal joining Bora-Hansgrohe's Emanuel Buchmann to distance their rivals.

Qhubeka-Assos' Schmid had held off fellow escapee Alessandro Covi in a two-man sprint to the line to take his first professional win in some style.

"I actually can't believe it," the 21-year-old Swiss said. "I only came into the Giro team two weeks before it started, at the beginning of the season I never thought I would be riding a Grand Tour.

"I have suffered so much in the first 10 days, but I wanted to get into the break because I love the strade bianche. I had good legs and I went for it."

Nicolas Roche is 65th overall in the general classification after finishing 76th in a time of 43:32:28.

Thursday's stage 12 is a 212km ride from Siena to Bagno di Romagna.