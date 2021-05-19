eir Sport confirm channels to go off the air later this year

It comes after the telecommunications company had confirmed that they were opting out of bidding for rights to show sporting events as the TV rights were being bid for.
The eir Sport panel at the Guinness PRO14 match between Leinster and Ospreys at the RDS Arena. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Wed, 19 May, 2021 - 17:39

eir Sport will wind up later this year, the broadcaster has announced.

It comes after the telecommunications company had confirmed that they were opting out of bidding for rights to show sporting events as the TV rights were being bid for.

“The challenges of the last year have fundamentally changed the commercial model for sports broadcasters, with more sporting events moving to free-to-air and premium broadcasting rights becoming increasingly expensive,” the company said in a statement issued to The42.ie.

However, eir will continue to show sporting events, including the Allianz Leagues and Rainbow Cup before winding up later this year.

“We are refocusing our resources on our core business of providing the best mobile and broadband networks and services for our customers,” the statement added.

