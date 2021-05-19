Anthony Joshua: 'Sometimes you get fighters that leave a lasting mark and Katie Taylor is one of them'

“In honesty, at the time I didn’t even know who Tyson Fury was. He came along to my local gym looking for sparring as he was a pro by then, I was an amateur.
"I remember hearing though that he had offered his Rolex to any man who could put him down in sparring. We had a good spar, we hit each other with some big shots and my coach said I should have had the watch. After the spar he did an interview saying, watch out for this kid, he will be heavyweight champ one day… and he turned out to be right”
“I was so focused on my own path at that point that in honesty I didn’t even really think about it. I was still two years off the 2012 Olympics and had the World Championships in 2011 on the horizon so it didn’t even come into my thinking.”
“All I can say is I am ready. People have a lot of opinions and styles make fights but I will be the best version of me. Whatever happens I will come to perform and give it 100%. I will be in my zone, I know how to deal with pressure so I will be relaxed and alert. My style will be to win.”
“London 2012 was phenomenal. An incredible event to be a part of and of course winning an Olympic gold is amazing. It was undoubtedly a standout moment but I have been blessed with a few.
"From the World Championships in Baku in 2011, through to beating Charles Martin to win the IBF crown, unifying the belts and then of course reclaiming them. I feel my best is still yet to come, though.”
“Katie is a phenomenal person and a phenomenal fighter. She is special, sometimes you get fighters that come along that are special and leave a lasting mark and Katie without doubt is one of them. I have followed her journey very carefully, she is a real trailblazer."