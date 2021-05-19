Anthony Joshua: 'Sometimes you get fighters that leave a lasting mark and Katie Taylor is one of them'

With the Tyson Fury fight on the horizon, there's sure to be lots of chat about the famous sparring session you both shared at Finchley back in 2010. What are your memories of that day? And what did you make of Fury's complimentary words in the aftermath?

“In honesty, at the time I didn’t even know who Tyson Fury was. He came along to my local gym looking for sparring as he was a pro by then, I was an amateur.

"I remember hearing though that he had offered his Rolex to any man who could put him down in sparring. We had a good spar, we hit each other with some big shots and my coach said I should have had the watch. After the spar he did an interview saying, watch out for this kid, he will be heavyweight champ one day… and he turned out to be right”

Did you get any sense back then that you two would eventually cross paths again in such a high-profile fight?

“I was so focused on my own path at that point that in honesty I didn’t even really think about it. I was still two years off the 2012 Olympics and had the World Championships in 2011 on the horizon so it didn’t even come into my thinking.”

Fury's last performance against Wilder was a lot more aggressive than what we had seen earlier in his career, while you have shown in bouts against the likes of Parker and Ruiz [rematch] that you are happy to adapt your front-foot style depending on the opponent. What kind of Fury are you expecting in this fight? And are you confident you can outbox him over 12 rounds if the knockout doesn't come?

“All I can say is I am ready. People have a lot of opinions and styles make fights but I will be the best version of me. Whatever happens I will come to perform and give it 100%. I will be in my zone, I know how to deal with pressure so I will be relaxed and alert. My style will be to win.”

As we approach the 10th anniversary of the London Olympics next year, there's bound to be plenty of reminiscing about your gold medal win. Does that remain the standout moment of your career? Or is winning the Undisputed Heavyweight Championship as a pro the only thing that could top it?

“London 2012 was phenomenal. An incredible event to be a part of and of course winning an Olympic gold is amazing. It was undoubtedly a standout moment but I have been blessed with a few.

"From the World Championships in Baku in 2011, through to beating Charles Martin to win the IBF crown, unifying the belts and then of course reclaiming them. I feel my best is still yet to come, though.”

Someone who's been sharing a similar journey to you since London 2012 is your fellow gold medalist Katie Taylor. What have you made of her accomplishments as a professional?

“Katie is a phenomenal person and a phenomenal fighter. She is special, sometimes you get fighters that come along that are special and leave a lasting mark and Katie without doubt is one of them. I have followed her journey very carefully, she is a real trailblazer."

Lucozade Sport has teamed up with long-time partner and two-time World Heavyweight Boxing Champion Anthony Joshua to create a new special edition Fruit Punch that’s just hit the Irish market. Lucozade Sport Ireland is also offering fans the chance to win one of three money-can’t-buy training sessions for them and a friend at AJ’s gym in London. Just visit the Lucozade Sport Ireland Facebook page to enter: https://bit.ly/3uT2Lqd